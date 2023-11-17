Shooting at New Hampshire psychiatric hospital ends with suspect dead, police say

Police work at the scene of a shooting at New Hampshire Hospital Friday, Nov. 17, 2023. Police...
Police work at the scene of a shooting at New Hampshire Hospital Friday, Nov. 17, 2023. Police say several people have been shot at the New Hampshire state psychiatric hospital. State police say there were “multiple victims” in an alert released via social media late Friday afternoon. (Geoff Forester/The Concord Monitor via AP)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 3:27 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A shooting at a New Hampshire psychiatric hospital Friday ended with the suspect dead, police said.

New Hampshire Homeland Security and Emergency Management posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that at 4:45 p.m. the suspect was dead.

State police said there were “multiple victims” in an alert released via social media late Friday afternoon. Further details weren’t immediately available. New Hampshire Hospital is the state psychiatric hospital, located in the state’s capital city.

In a statement just before 5 p.m. Gov. Chris Sununu said the scene had been contained. “While the scene remains active as the campus is cleared, the suspect is deceased. The state immediately mobilized, and first responders and law enforcement are on the scene. We will provide as many details as possible as this situation unfolds.”

The facility, which has roughly 185 beds, is the onlystate-run psychiatric hospital for adults in New Hampshire. It is located in the capital city of Concord, near Concord High School, multiple state agencies and a district courthouse. It’s located on a large campus comprising more than a hundred acres (40.5 hectares) of land.

Concord police and deputies from the Merrimack County Sheriff’s Department, along with state police, reported New Hampshire Homeland Security and Emergency was setting up a media center Friday evening at a nearby sports field.

Friday’s shooting was the latest act of violence at a U.S. hospital. Medical centers nationwide have struggled to adapt to the growing threats, which have helped make health care one of the nation’s most violent fields.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Clinton police are investigating after two people were found dead at the Wild Rose Casino...
Police investigate after 2 found dead at Wild Rose Casino in Clinton
Minor earthquake shakes parts of outer Quad Cities Area early Wednesday
1
Robot waiters now at local restaurant in the Quad Cities area
A semi-truck drove through the historic covered bridge in Princeton Thursday.
Semi-truck drives through historic Princeton covered bridge

Latest News

According to a media release, over 225,000 glowing lights will be in the outdoor gardens.
Opening night for QC Botanical Center Winter Lights Exhibit, Friday
President Biden wraps trip to California, APEC summit
FILE - A Palestinian child walks with a bicycle by the rubble of a building after it was hit by...
Israel to allow ‘very minimal’ amounts of fuel into Gaza, national security adviser says
A Moline man found guilty back in September of first-degree murder in the November 2020 death...
Moline man sentenced in murder case