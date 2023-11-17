Rock Island man sentenced to 105 years on sexual assault charges

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A Rock Island man was sentenced to a total of 105 years on sexual assault charges.

Dean Lawson, 32, was sentenced to seven consecutive counts of 15 years in the Department of Corrections, totaling 105 years.

Lawson was charged with seven counts of predatory sex abuse in May 2020, according to court records.

The Rock Island Police Department said they investigated claims that Lawson had been sexually abusing a female relative under the age of 13.

Court records show he was found guilty of all seven counts during a jury trial in March of 2023.

Assistant State’s Attorney Jennifer Gardner prosecuted the case for the State and argued at the Sentencing Hearing, according to a media release. Judge Pete Church presided over the trial and sentencing.

