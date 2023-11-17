Savanna’s Festival of Trees to run Nov. 24-Dec. 10

SAVANNA, Ill. (KWQC) -The Savanna Museum and Cultural Center, 406 Main Street, Savanna, is hosting its annual community Festival of Trees event from Nov. 24 to Dec. 10.

Artists, individual residents, families, businesses, schools, and clubs participate in creating the display’s for one of the area’s favorite gatherings of the year. At least 50 trees will adorn the historic, 3-store building.

The event is launched during the annual Savanna Chamber Christmas Walk on Friday, Nov. 24 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. which also features a cookie walk, silent auction, wagon rides with Santa, holiday shopping, a coffee truck, and face painting. Event details are here.

The Festival of Trees will be open to the public from 4-7 p.m., Monday through Friday, plus Saturday and Sunday from 12-4 p.m. Admission is free, but donations are appreciated.

