Sunny but colder Friday

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - Much cooler air has arrived in the QCA thanks to the passing cool front overnight. Highs today will only reach the 40s and 50s despite having a lot of sunshine. We will bottom out in the 20s tonight under clear skies. Look for plenty of sunshine this weekend which means great conditions for the Festival of Trees parade on Saturday morning. Highs on Saturday afternoon will reach the mid and upper 50s. Active weather will set up ahead of Thanksgiving leading to rain/wintry mix chance Monday into Tuesday. Overall next week will be much cooler with highs in the 30s next Wednesday.

TODAY: Sunny and cooler. High: 50º. Winds: NW 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 27º Winds: W 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 56º.

