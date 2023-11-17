Sunny but colder Friday

The weekend looks dry and seasonal
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 3:29 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - Much cooler air has arrived in the QCA thanks to the passing cool front overnight. Highs today will only reach the 40s and 50s despite having a lot of sunshine. We will bottom out in the 20s tonight under clear skies. Look for plenty of sunshine this weekend which means great conditions for the Festival of Trees parade on Saturday morning. Highs on Saturday afternoon will reach the mid and upper 50s. Active weather will set up ahead of Thanksgiving leading to rain/wintry mix chance Monday into Tuesday. Overall next week will be much cooler with highs in the 30s next Wednesday.

TODAY: Sunny and cooler. High: 50º. Winds: NW 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 27º Winds: W 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 56º.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Clinton police are investigating after two people were found dead at the Wild Rose Casino...
Police investigate after 2 found dead at Wild Rose Casino in Clinton
Minor earthquake shakes parts of outer Quad Cities Area early Wednesday
1
Robot waiters now at local restaurant in the Quad Cities area
Gavel with Money behind
Davenport chiropractor pleads guilty to federal fraud charges

Latest News

KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Thursday night cold front could bring some rain, WILL bring colder weather Friday
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC morning news...
11/16/23 - Midday First Alert Forecast
Windy and warm today
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Warm temperatures Thursday ahead of changes