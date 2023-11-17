What to expect during the Thanksgiving rush at QC International Airport

A representative with the airport in Moline answers questions about passenger numbers, improvements, and airfares.
By Marcia Lense
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 3:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Moline, Ill. (KWQC) - Airlines and travel experts are predicting record-breaking crowds at airports over the Thanksgiving travel period. Ashleigh Davis with the Quad Cities International Airport talks to Marcia Lense about what to expect at the airport in Moline. She also explains new service to Charlotte, NC, airport terminal improvements, and why airfares are often higher in Moline than at other regional airports.

