‘Winter Weather, Get It Together’ safety campaign underway

ROCK ISLAND CO., Ill. (KWQC) - Transportation and law enforcement officials launched this year’s ‘Winter Weather, Get It Together’ road safety campaign.

The Illinois Department of Transportation, Illinois State Police and Rock Island County officials offered insight into preparations they’re taking to prepare for this winter weather season. They also offered important winter weather safety advice just in time for the busy travel season during the holidays, which includes looking out for those working on the roads.

“Most of our work is done on highways, so it has to do with traffic patterns,” explained Don Mewes with the IDOT in Milan. “A lot of times during the holidays, traffic gets heavy and people need to understand that we need a little bit more room. You know, you just need to give us a little bit more of space while we’re working.”

Mewes also explained that when it’s dark out, snow plow crews realize their lights can be blinding to drivers, but Mewes says it’s still important to move over and slow down for yours and the snow plow drivers safety.

This winter, IDOT says they’ll employ about 1,800 snow plow truck drivers that will run over 11,000 routes.

