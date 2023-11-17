WIU listed as most affordable public university to attend in Illinois

MACOMB/MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Western Illinois University has been recognized as the most affordable public institution to attend in the state of Illinois for 2023.

According to an analysis by GOBankingRates, the average annual cost of attending a public college in Illinois stands at $26,252. WIU said its annual cost is $21,466.

The university says several factors contribute to its affordable status including financial aid, scholarships and grants offered to students to cover the cost of tuition and other expenses.

The same analysis says the most expensive public college in the state is University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, $27,314.

