Amboy finishes undefeated season with first State Championship since 1984

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Amboy football team won a State Championship for the first time since 1984 beating Ridgewood 74-22 in the 8-Player Championship game Friday night in Monmouth. The win capped off an undefeated season for the Clippers who finished 13-0 after finishing State Runner-Up last season.

“Getting there last year getting runner up and coming back, my message to the entire team before the game was finish, finish what you started and that’s exactly what they did tonight and I’m so proud of them” said Amboy head coach Scott Payne.

Ridgewood finished the season with a 10-3 record.

