Amboy finishes undefeated season with first State Championship since 1984

By Joey Donia
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:01 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Amboy football team won a State Championship for the first time since 1984 beating Ridgewood 74-22 in the 8-Player Championship game Friday night in Monmouth. The win capped off an undefeated season for the Clippers who finished 13-0 after finishing State Runner-Up last season.

“Getting there last year getting runner up and coming back, my message to the entire team before the game was finish, finish what you started and that’s exactly what they did tonight and I’m so proud of them” said Amboy head coach Scott Payne.

Ridgewood finished the season with a 10-3 record.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Clinton police are investigating after two people were found dead at the Wild Rose Casino...
Police investigate after 2 found dead at Wild Rose Casino in Clinton
Minor earthquake shakes parts of outer Quad Cities Area early Wednesday
1
Robot waiters now at local restaurant in the Quad Cities area
A semi-truck drove through the historic covered bridge in Princeton Thursday.
Semi-truck drives through historic Princeton covered bridge

Latest News

Amboy ready for rematch with Ridgewood in State Championship
Amboy ready for rematch against Ridgewood in State Championship
High School Basketball: November 16th
High School Basketball: Nov. 16
Extend the wave
UI Hall of Famer’s plan to ‘Extend the Wave’
High School Basketball: November 15th
High School Basketball: Nov. 15