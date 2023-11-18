Fatal crash in Clinton Co. Friday

CLINTON CO., Iowa (KWQC) - One person is dead, and another injured, after a pedestrian crash Friday evening.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, officers responded to U.S. 61 near mile maker 148 in Clinton County at 5:25 p.m. on Friday, November 17. Investigation found a 2020 Ford Escape was disabled on the side of the road, and two passengers had gotten out of the vehicle. A 2012 Chevy Silverado driven by 19-year-old Lucas Albertson of Maquoketa, Iowa, was traveling south, when he struck the Escape, and 68-year-old Cheryl Neilson of Delmar, Iowa.

The Silverado landed in a ditch, and the Escape came to rest in the median. Neilson died as a result of her injuries, and 18-year-old Amber Edens of Dubuque, Iowa, was taken to Genesis East Hospital for treatment of injuries.

The crash remains under investigation. Iowa State Patrol was assisted by Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, DeWitt EMS, Welton Fire, the Department of Transportation, and the Clinton County Medical Examiner.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.