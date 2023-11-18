LIVE: Festival of Trees parade, toys for tots and more with KWQC

By Brianna Ballog
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Festival of Trees parade, toys for tots, and more coming from the KWQC team on Saturday.

The annual Quad Cities Arts Festival of Trees parade was held this morning to kick off the holiday season.

Time is running out to register for this year’s Toys for Tots. Online toy applications end next Friday, and in-person verification ends on Dec. 2nd.

Iowa Wesleyan University closed its doors when it ran out of money and major items were auctioned off, but some secrets were left behind.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
A semi-truck drove through the historic covered bridge in Princeton Thursday.
Semi-truck drives through historic Princeton covered bridge
Minor earthquake shakes parts of outer Quad Cities Area early Wednesday
1
Robot waiters now at local restaurant in the Quad Cities area
Clinton police are investigating after two people were found dead at the Wild Rose Casino...
Police investigate after 2 found dead at Wild Rose Casino in Clinton

Latest News

Fatal Crash generic image
Fatal crash in Clinton Co. Friday
The Kwik Star Festival of Trees is back at the River Center starting Saturday through Nov. 26.
‘Illuminate the Holidays’ at the Festival of Trees
Massive balloons floated through downtown Davenport during the 31st Annual Holiday Parade on...
31st Annual Holiday Parade for the Kwik Star Festival of Trees - Part 7
Massive balloons floated through downtown Davenport during the 31st Annual Holiday Parade on...
31st Annual Holiday Parade for the Kwik Star Festival of Trees - Part 6