HDC unveils a new identity as ‘Empowering Abilities’

Reflecting a new vision and mission
The announcment was made prior to the Davenport Police Association’s annual Thanksgiving event held for the hdcparticipants at HDC
By Wafaa Ezzat
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 7:15 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Handicapped Development Center has made a special announcement regarding a new brand, including a new name. The organization, formerly recognized as HDC, will now be known as ‘Empowering Abilities.

Since 1969, the Handicapped Development Center has been a not-for-profit organization supporting people with disabilities.

“The word ‘handicapped’ is a term from the past, and also the word ‘center.’ HDC stands for Handicapped Development Center, and it was time for our name to reflect who we are today, as opposed to who we were yesterday,” said the CEO of Empowering Abilities.

The organization says it has redefined its narrative and mission to meet the needs of the new era we live in.

“Empowering Abilities’ has evolved as the community has required us to evolve as the needs have evolved,” said Ashcraft.

“We do it for the sake of keeping us up to date, keeping the people that we serve up to date, and making sure that we’re matching the needs they have today, as opposed to the needs they may have had in the past.”

Ashcraft explains how this is more than just a name change; it’s a move to break the stigma surrounding disabilities.

“There are still some people in society who just don’t understand or maybe don’t even want to be around or look at somebody who has an intellectual or physical disability. Our job is not to normalize that anymore but to help them understand that people with disabilities are human beings. They are no different from you or I.”

According to Ashcraft, the positive impact of their work on the community is what keeps them driven.

“They do it because of the participants that we serve. They know that they’re making a difference. And they know that those participants are making a difference in their lives. There’s almost this symbiotic relationship that brings them back day after day, and it just drives them to make a difference.”

The re-branding announcement was made at the Davenport Police Association’s annual Thanksgiving dinner, held for the participants at Empowering Abilities. New logoed gifts were distributed during the event.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Clinton police are investigating after two people were found dead at the Wild Rose Casino...
Police investigate after 2 found dead at Wild Rose Casino in Clinton
Minor earthquake shakes parts of outer Quad Cities Area early Wednesday
1
Robot waiters now at local restaurant in the Quad Cities area
A semi-truck drove through the historic covered bridge in Princeton Thursday.
Semi-truck drives through historic Princeton covered bridge

Latest News

Cold start Saturday but plenty of sun and a quick warm-up
First Alert Forecast - Cold start Saturday but plenty of sun and a quick warm-up
The Iowa Board of Medicine met Friday to discuss rules for physicians to comply with the...
Iowa Board of Medicine proposes abortion rules for physicians
The window to apply for Toys for Tots is closing.
Toys for Tots application deadline nears
According to a media release, over 225,000 glowing lights will be in the outdoor gardens.
Opening night for QC Botanical Center Winter Lights Exhibit, Friday