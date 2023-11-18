Sunshine today, followed by big changes ahead

Colder air moving in for Thanksgiving week
Heading out to the parade this morning? Be sure to have coats, gloves, hats and scarves ready to go!
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 11:11 AM CST
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- After a chilly start, our weekend outlook continues with brilliant sunshine and cool temperatures. Look for sunny skies into this afternoon, followed by increasing cloudiness Sunday, with highs reaching the mid to upper 50′s. Our next weather maker moves in Monday, bringing big changes for Thanksgiving week. Look for cold rain likely Monday and Tuesday, with highs in the 40′s. Readings turn colder Wednesday and Thanksgiving Day, mainly in the 30′s. A rain/snow mix may be possible Friday.

TODAY: Sunny and mild. High: 56°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Low: 32°. Wind: SW 5 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, then increasing cloudiness. High: 58°. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

