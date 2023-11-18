Sunshine today, followed by big changes ahead

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Our weekend kicks off with the Festival of Trees Parade, and we expect to see brilliant sunshine and cool temperatures this morning. Bundle up as readings reach the upper 30′s to low 40′s for the duration of the parade. Sunny skies continue into this afternoon, and again on Sunday, with highs reaching the mid to upper 50′s. Our next weather maker moves in Monday, bringing big changes for Thanksgiving week. Look for cold rain likely Monday and Tuesday, with highs in the 40′s. Readings turn colder Wednesday and Thanksgiving Day, mainly in the 30′s. A rain/snow mix may be possible Friday.

TODAY: Sunny and mild. High: 56°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Low: 32°. Wind: SW 5 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, then increasing cloudiness. High: 58°. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

