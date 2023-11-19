Increasing clouds and warm highs for Sunday

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- We’ve got one more day of warmth before temperatures cool down in a hurry. Look for sunshine this morning, followed by increasing cloudiness this afternoon, with highs in the 50′s to near 60 degrees. Our next system arrives tomorrow, bringing chilly temperatures and rain likely to start the week. Highs will struggle into the mid to upper 40′s Monday and Tuesday. Sunshine returns Wednesday and Thanksgiving Day, with a rain/snow mix possible by Black Friday. Highs will only reach the 30′s during the period.

TODAY: Morning sunshine, then increasing cloudiness. High: 59°. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Low: 42°. Wind: E 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: Cloudy, breezy and cooler with rain likely by afternoon. High: 48°. Wind: E 10-15+ mph.

