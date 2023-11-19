Increasing clouds and warm highs for Sunday

Active and cold for Thanksgiving week
11/18/23 - PM First Alert Forecast
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 6:17 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- We’ve got one more day of warmth before temperatures cool down in a hurry. Look for sunshine this morning, followed by increasing cloudiness this afternoon, with highs in the 50′s to near 60 degrees. Our next system arrives tomorrow, bringing chilly temperatures and rain likely to start the week. Highs will struggle into the mid to upper 40′s Monday and Tuesday. Sunshine returns Wednesday and Thanksgiving Day, with a rain/snow mix possible by Black Friday. Highs will only reach the 30′s during the period.

TODAY:  Morning sunshine, then increasing cloudiness. High: 59°. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT:  Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Low: 42°. Wind: E 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: Cloudy, breezy and cooler with rain likely by afternoon. High: 48°. Wind: E 10-15+ mph.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
A semi-truck drove through the historic covered bridge in Princeton Thursday.
Semi-truck drives through historic Princeton covered bridge
Minor earthquake shakes parts of outer Quad Cities Area early Wednesday
1
Robot waiters now at local restaurant in the Quad Cities area
A large truck rolled over on its side causing a traffic delay on I-80 near Walcott.
Truck towed away, causes backup on I-80 eastbound near Walcott

Latest News

Sun and cirrus
Continuing warm, clouds build in ahead of our next system
11/18/23 - PM First Alert Forecast
11/18/23 - PM First Alert Forecast
Sun and cirrus
Sunshine today, followed by big changes ahead
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Typical November weekend ahead