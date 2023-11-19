Quad Cities prepares for supporting “Small Business Saturday”

QUAD CITIES – With the holidays upcoming, a certain holiday this time of the year isn’t celebrated as it should be.

Thanksgiving is celebrated on Thursday, and eager shoppers rush to the stores for Black Friday. A holiday that is not mentioned often is supporting “Small Businesses Saturday.”

Local businesses throughout the Quad Cities rely on the support of the community, allowing their stores to remain open throughout the year.

“Our whole goal since we started in 2013 was to create an experience for when you walk into Abernathy, you get greeted like you’re home and it’s a safe place for everyone to be in,” said Abernathy Manager Nicole Perez.

As “Small Business Saturday” is around the corner, their doors will be open to the community.

“I think it’s important when you support small businesses, you’re supporting the people that actually work inside the store,” said Perez. “You know, you support us being able to get things to further our business and to help our families and our friends and then hopefully to employ more local people.”

Theo’s Java Café originated in the Quad Cities out of a hut in 1993. 30 years later, the business is flourishing thanks to the support of the community.

“It has a long history,” said Co-Owner Jamie Anderson. “It has a lot of people who are connected to it emotionally. But we’ve refreshed it and made it something that people can reconnect with.”

Small businesses Crafted Quad Cities and Zero Waste Reserve share the same store. Merchandise sold are local artists featured throughout the store.

“So, you’re not only supporting us, but you’re supporting a lot of local artists in the community,” said Zero Waste Reserve Founder and Owner Kelsey Pisel. “And they need just as much support as we do. So, we have a lot of unique gifts here, by people who are who live right here with us.

While the bigger stores remain open, the smaller shops in the Quad Cities can really use the support and represent the community well.

A full list of other small businesses featured throughout the Quad Cities can be found here.

