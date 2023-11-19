SAU honors Patrick Torrey

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - It has been one year since St. Ambrose student and basketball player, Patrick Torrey died unexpectedly. On Nov. 18, the Fighting Bees honored the memory of number 40 by presenting his jersey to Patrick’s parents before SAU’s home opener.

The Torrey family said that the university and basketball meant a lot to Patrick and they are grateful for the school’s support of their son..

“He loved the game, he loved the game, he loved it from a little kid, and he grew up so tall he loved it even more, so it was part of him,” said Patricia Torrey, Patrick Torrey’s mother. “I can’t imagine him not playing, not having him involved in basketball. He loved it, always willing to improve on something, he did a lot of travel team with the irish just continuing to try to get better.”

“It was all about the game. He wasn’t a showboat he just loved to play with these guys, and he loved these guys, a bunch of them are back because of him. They were a good group together and they cared about each other. That was his thing. He loved the game and loved to share the ball and have fun with these guys,” said Tadd Torrey, Patrick Torrey’s father. “He just kept getting better and bigger. It’s been a long year and we miss him every day but we come back here and you feel him especially today with family here, a big family here. St. Ambrose was his spot, and he wouldn’t have had it any other way. As soon as he came up and visited he wanted to be here. He was here the whole time and he just loved coming back. He couldn’t wait to get back here and see everybody and get back in this environment. He loved the school and everything about it. It was his spot, and that jersey today represents what the school meant to him and what he meant to the school. It’s a piece of him and we’re honored that St. Ambrose did this for him.”

St. Ambrose went on to defeat Holy Cross, 76-63

