AAA activites ‘Tow to Go’ for Thanksgiving holiday weekend in Iowa

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - AAA is gearing up to activate its ‘Tow to Go’ program in Iowa for the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. It’s a program that serves as a last resort to keep impaired drivers off the road.

The ‘Tow to Go’ program will be active from 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 22 to 6 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 27, according to AAA. This is the 25th year the Auto Club Group will provide to ‘Tow to Go’ program that dispatches a tow truck to transport the impaired person and their vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius for free.

According to AAA ‘Tow to Go’ guidelines include the following:

Free and available to AAA members and non-members alike

Confidential local ride for one person and their vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius

Appointments cannot be scheduled in advance to use ‘Tow to Go’. It is designed as a safety net for those that did not plan ahead

In some situations, AAA may need to make other arrangements to get an impaired driver a safe ride home

‘Tow to Go’ may not be available in rural areas or during severe weather conditions

‘Tow to Go’ is only available in Iowa, not Illinois

The ‘Tow to Go’ phone number is 855-286-9246, according to AAA.

“’Tow to Go’ serves as that last line of defense in keeping impaired drivers off the road,” said Brian Ortner, spokesperson for AAA. “If you plan to celebrate this weekend, make plans for a safe ride home first. If your plans fall through, you can call AAA and we’ll get you to a safe space.”

AAA says since the program’s inception, ‘Tow to Go’ has removed more than 25,000 impaired drivers from the road.

