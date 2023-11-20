Amboy football star Eddie Jones wins TV6 Spotlight Athlete of the Week

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - After helping Amboy win its’ first State Championship since 1984, Amboy quarterback Eddie Jones was voted TV6 Spotlight Athlete of the Week.

“Eddie’s done a great job this year playing quarterback, he got a lot of experience for us last year starting four games for us, and Eddie does a really good job running our offense, running a play action pass, and he does a good job of leading the offense and being vocal, he has a lot more confidence this year, last year he was only a sophomore, and he got thrown in there after we had the injury and this year from day one you could just see how much more confident he was as a starter, he understood our offense more and he understood what he expected out of him and he’s played phenomenal this year, Eddie’s been a great quarterback for us” said Amboy head coach Scott Payne.

“The community is really big with football and I love how they support everyone of us and how they support me and how I got this award and I really appreciate everything they do for us” said Jones.

