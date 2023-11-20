Bi-state ‘That Dam Shopping Trip’ coming up this weekend

That Dam Shopping Trip
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -That Dam Shopping Trip, a bi-state shopping tour of downtown Rock Island and Davenport small businesses, is back and promises to be better than ever this year. The two-day event is taking place Nov. 24-25 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Ten businesses will offer sales and prizes during the free event.

The organizer location is Skeleton Key Art and Antiques. Other participants include Coleman Florist, Big T Wear, Brick and Motor Boutique, and a pop-up location of Clean Bee in Rock Island, and Abernathy’s, Figge Art Museum Store, Chocolate Manor, Doodads, and Theo & Co. in Davenport.

Participants in That Dam Shopping Trip can pick up a stamp sheet at any participating location, visit the stores in any order, and turn in completed stamp sheets at their last stop.

Each of the stores has donated a $100 gift certificate, and one lucky winner who turns in a completed stamp card will walk away with $1,000 in gift certificates to these local businesses just in time for holiday shopping.

More details are at the Facebook event page here.

