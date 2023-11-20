Burlington firefighters return to same house 9 hours later

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Burlington firefighters fought fires at the same house about nine hours apart.

Both times flames were seen in a second-story window at 217 Barret St.

The fire department first arrived at about 5 p.m. Thursday.

No one was home, but the homeowner’s dog was rescued and taken to the animal shelter.

At about 2 a.m. Friday, Burlington firefighters returned after another report of a fire. No one was inside the house.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the fire marshal.

Burlington Fire said the residence didn’t have working smoke or carbon monoxide alarms.

The house is owned by Trenton Furnald. The department said the house is insured, and the cost of damages is unknown.

Burlington Fire Department was assisted by West Burlington Fire Department, Burlington Police Department and Alliant Energy and Gas.

