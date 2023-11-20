Chef Steph talks turkey, ‘do overs’ with leftovers

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -(“Chef Steph”) Stephanie Godke, Mississippi River Distilling Co.--who is the queen of large meal prep--shares many fantastic tips as we embark on hosting, preparing the turkey, and re-imagining leftovers (plus cocktail ideas).

The first segment centers on the bird--when to start thawing and more. Godke strongly recommends that novices or anyone with emergency questions, call the Butterball Turkey Talk Line at 1-800-BUTTERBALL or text 844-877-3456 to speak with turkey experts.

The second segment highlights leftover “do overs” that offer different taste profiles to avoid meal boredom days after the feast.

Viewers that have questions about her tips or recipes, can email Chef Steph at chefsteph@mrdistilling.com.

Stephanie Godke’s home base of operation is Mississippi River Distillery, 303 North Cody Road, Le Claire. For more information, visit the website at https://www.mrdistilling.com/ or call 563-484-4342.

