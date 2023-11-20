Clinton fire officials confirm early morning fire

TV6 spoke with Clinton fire officials who confirmed the fire broke out early Monday morning in the 200 block of 19th Place.
By Kate Kopatich
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 5:16 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - TV6 is waiting on additional information on a confirmed early Monday morning fire in Clinton.

Officials said the fire appears to have started in a garage before spreading.

This is a developing story. TV6 will continue to provide information online and on-air as it becomes available.

