Davenport counsel Tom Warner to retire

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Tom Warner, counselor for the city of Davenport, will retire.

The city announced Monday that Warner’s last day will be Jan. 2.

Warner’s retirement comes less than a week after the city announced what it calls a “transition in leadership”: that city administrator Corri Spiegel would no longer serve in that position. Her last day will also be Jan. 2. On Friday, Mayor Mike Matson announced that Mallory Merritt will be interim city administrator beginning immediately.

In its news release, the city said Warner began working for Davenport in 1995 as an attorney part time. In April 2007, Warner assumed the job of corporation counsel on an interim basis. The following year, he was appointed to the position permanently.

“I am very grateful for the opportunity that the City of Davenport gave me to try to make a difference, and | am equally grateful for the outstanding coworkers, team members, involved citizens, external partners, and elected officials | have worked with over the years as well as the support from my family and friends,” Warner stated.

The news release said no further comments would be made.

The city of Davenport has faced many issues this year: a partial building collapse that killed three people; the removal of an alderman after charges of harassment; and an alderman accusing another of making racist remarks.

During his tenure with the City, Warner was involved in providing guidance and advice on a countless number of projects and initiatives. Warner also successfully argued a case involving the Davenport Police Department before the 8th Circuit United States Court of Appeals and other cases before the lowa Supreme Court and lowa Court of Appeals. Over the years, Warner wrote or helped draft many state laws related to cities that Governors of both major parties signed. In 2002, he worked with the lowa Attorney General’s Office to develop real estate contract sales disclosures to assist buyers in understanding the true terms of the transaction as a consumer protection measure. In 2004, Warner drafted lowa Code §657A.10B and several other related state code provisions that allowed cities to obtain ownership of abandoned and nuisance properties through court action and other avenues. In 2015, Warner drafted legislation and started a push for the state to increase immunity for cities related to recreational activities generally, and in particular sledding, that resulted in legislation that provided the protection. In 2017, Warner was involved in drafting legislation requiring individuals being held for certain crimes involving a gun to be seen by a magistrate or judge before being released or having a bond amount set. In 2022, Warner drafted a law that became lowa Code §123.56 that strengthened a city’s ability to deal with alcohol establishments that have become public safety nuisances through court action.

