Davenport counsel Tom Warner to retire

Less than a week after announcement that city administrator Spiegel
The top stories in the Quad Cities area on Nov. 20.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 12:30 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Tom Warner, counselor for the city of Davenport, will retire.

The city announced Monday that Warner’s last day will be Jan. 2.

Warner’s retirement comes less than a week after the city announced what it calls a “transition in leadership”: that city administrator Corri Spiegel would no longer serve in that position. Her last day will also be Jan. 2. On Friday, Mayor Mike Matson announced that Mallory Merritt will be interim city administrator beginning immediately.

In its news release, the city said Warner began working for Davenport in 1995 as an attorney part time. In April 2007, Warner assumed the job of corporation counsel on an interim basis. The following year, he was appointed to the position permanently.

“I am very grateful for the opportunity that the City of Davenport gave me to try to make a difference, and | am equally grateful for the outstanding coworkers, team members, involved citizens, external partners, and elected officials | have worked with over the years as well as the support from my family and friends,” Warner stated.

The news release said no further comments would be made.

The city of Davenport has faced many issues this year: a partial building collapse that killed three people; the removal of an alderman after charges of harassment; and an alderman accusing another of making racist remarks.

