December events in the QCA to celebrate the holidays

What? Christmas in the Village - Santa at the International Fire Museum, Scroge will be around the balcony above BREW, open house and live music at the Village Theatre, Trolley Rides, boarding behind Camp McClellan Cellars on Jersey Ridge Road, Camp McCllan Cellars will have free mulled hot cranberry apple wine and free wine tasting with Magician David Casas inside the store from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Lagomarcino’s will have Whoville characters and hot chocolate for sale outside, and many more features.