December events in the QCA to celebrate the holidays
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa and Ill. (KWQC) - There are plenty of ways to celebrate the holidays in the Quad Cities. Take a look at several of these holiday-themed events happening in December.
Jingle & Mingle on the Mississippi
Dec. 1-3 at the Freight House Farmers Market
“Holiday revelers will gather along the riverfront in Downtown Davenport to celebrate the season with our first annual Jingle & Mingle on the Mississippi,” stated a media release from Freight House Farmers Market. “This event is designed to celebrate all things holiday. Over 70 vendors are salted to participate in offering a large variety of locally crafted art, gifts, and food specialties. These items include baked goods glassware, jewelry, ornaments, chocolates, candles, and so much more.”
- What? Jingle & Mingle at the Freight House Farmers Market, celebrating all things holiday
- When? Friday, Dec. 1 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. (band Funktastic 5 plays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.), Saturday, Dec. 2 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. (band Polkaholics on stage at 6 p.m.), and Sunday, Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Where? Freight House Farmers Market- 421 West River Drive, Davenport, Iowa
- How? Vendors, children’s tent with activities, Santa, new ales from Front Street Tap Room, warmed entertainment tent, music, and more
- Additional information: Click here
Christmas in LeClaire 2023
Dec. 1-3 at the LeClaire Civic Center
“Downtown LeClaire comes alive with crafts, baked goods, and silent auctions throughout the city. Plus, plenty of opportunities for your little ones to meet Santa Claus himself- and other favorite holiday characters- with our Strolling Santas,” stated a Facebook event by LeClaire Civic Center.
- What? Christmas in LeClaire 2023
- When? Friday, Dec. 1 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 2 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 3 from noon to 5 p.m.
- Where? LeClaire Civic Center and downtown LeClaire
- How? Free to attend, event open to the public. Different activities at different times throughout each day. A full schedule of event times can be found, here.
- Additional information: Click here
Christmas in the Village
Dec. 2 in the Village of East Davenport
“An event celebrated for more than 40 years featuring festivities throughout the Village and lots of free family fun,” stated a Facebook event by the Village of East Davenport. “Santa will be at the International Fire Museum. ‘Winter Sparkle’ Fireworks will be on Saturday, Dec. 2 at 9 p.m. The Grinch, an elf, Frosty the Snowman, and a reindeer will be in the Village.”
- What? Christmas in the Village - Santa at the International Fire Museum, Scroge will be around the balcony above BREW, open house and live music at the Village Theatre, Trolley Rides, boarding behind Camp McClellan Cellars on Jersey Ridge Road, Camp McCllan Cellars will have free mulled hot cranberry apple wine and free wine tasting with Magician David Casas inside the store from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Lagomarcino’s will have Whoville characters and hot chocolate for sale outside, and many more features.
- When? Saturday, Dec. 2 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Fireworks at 9 p.m.
- Where? Village of East Davenport
- How? Free to attend, event open to the public
- Additional information: Click here
2023 Light Up LeClaire
Dec. 2 in LeClaire, Iowa
“Light Up LeClaire Christmas Parade presented by LeClaire Parks and Rec will take place on Saturday, Dec. 2. Entry into the parade is free, but registration is required.”
- What? Light Up LeClaire Christmas Parade
- When? Saturday, Dec. 2 from 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Where? Downtown LeClaire, Iowa, 217 S 11th Street, LeClaire, Iowa
- How? Free to attend
- Additional information: Click here
Bettendorf Holiday Dog Walk
Dec. 3 at Crow Creek Dog Park
“A traditional event is back in the City of Bettendorf and it’s sure to get your four-legged friend into the tail-waggin’ holiday spirit,” stated a media release from the City of Bettendorf. “On Sunday, Dec. 3, the Bettendorf Trails Committee and the Bettendorf Dog Park Alliance - partners of the Bettendorf Parks & Recreation Department and endorsed by the City of Bettendorf- are hosting their Holiday Dog Walk at Crow Creek Dog Park.”
- What? Bettendorf Holiday Dog Walk, a 2.5 mile walk with special treats for dogs as well as warm drinks and sweet treats for their humans. All breeds and pedigrees are invited to attend
- When? Sunday, Dec. 3 at 1 p.m.
- Where? Crow Creek Dog Park, The Spott at the Crow Creek Dog Park, 4701 Devils Glen Road, Bettendorf, Iowa
- How? Free to attend. Bring your four-legged friend. In the case of inclement weather, the event will be cancelled. Follow Bettendorf Parks & Recreation on Facebook and Instagram
- Additional information: Click here
Geneseo Christmas Walk
Dec. 9 in Geneseo, Ill.
“The Geneseo Christmas Walk is a popular annual holiday celebration in the Quad Cities region,” stated a media release from the Geneseo Chamber of Commerce. “Organizers are anticipating attendance of 8,000 to 10,000 people in Geneseo during the 2023 Geneseo Christmas Walk event. This year’s theme is ‘Gingerbread House Party’.
- What? Geneseo Christmas Walk. The event is a kaleidoscope of holiday offerings, including live music, holiday shopping, warm meals, ice sculptures, living windows, luminaries, trolley rides, and so much more, according to Zack Sullivan, Executive Director of the Geneseo Chamber of Commerce.
- When? Saturday, Dec. 9 from 8 a.m. to 8 p..m.
- Where? Geneseo, Ill.
- How? Visit shops, a list of scheduled events can be found here. Event organizers say most events are free unless otherwise indicated, some meal and warming sites will accept free will donations
- Additional information: Click here
