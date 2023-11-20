Festival of Trees ‘Illuminates’ the QC

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The Kwik Star Festival of Trees is back at the River Center through Nov. 26.

The Quad City Arts’ theme, ‘Illuminate the holidays’ includes spectacular displays featuring more than 150 designer trees, rooms, hearth and homes, wreaths, gingerbread creations and other holiday gift shop items that are all sold to raise money for Quad City Arts in support of local arts programs.

The Festival of Trees is cashless and general admission tickets are available for purchase online here. There will be a FAST PASS lane for all prepaid admission tickets at the admissions gates. Tickets can also be purchased at the doors at $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 2-10, and 2 and under is free.

General Admission Days and Hours

Nov. 20: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Nov. 21: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Nov. 22: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

CLOSED THANKSGIVING DAY | Nov. 23

Nov. 24: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Nov. 25: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. ( Family Day

CLOSING DAY | Nov. 26: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Santa’s hours will differ from regular general admission and will be available at: www.qcfestivaloftrees.com

