Festival of Trees Parade to re-air on Friday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Festival of Trees Holiday Parade will re-air on KWQC Friday in place of Quad Cities Live.

The parade was held on Nov. 18 at 10 a.m. in downtown Davenport. KWQC live coverage ran from 10 -11 a.m.

It’s all part of the Festival of Trees which runs Nov. 18 - 26 at the Davenport River Center featuring decorated trees, designer doors, musical performances, and many activities and events to benefit Quad City Arts.

