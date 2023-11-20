Festival of Trees Parade to re-air on Friday

By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 1:23 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Festival of Trees Holiday Parade will re-air on KWQC Friday in place of Quad Cities Live.

The parade was held on Nov. 18 at 10 a.m. in downtown Davenport. KWQC live coverage ran from 10 -11 a.m.

It’s all part of the Festival of Trees which runs Nov. 18 - 26 at the Davenport River Center featuring decorated trees, designer doors, musical performances, and many activities and events to benefit Quad City Arts.

Have a photo you want to share with TV6 from the Festival of Trees?

