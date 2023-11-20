KWQC to host annual Toys-for-Tots drive

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - KWQC-TV6 is holding its annual Toys-for-Tots drive on Dec. 1

The U.S. Marine Corps and volunteers will be on hand from 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. to collect new, unwrapped toys and monetary donations at the station, 805 Brady St.

According to the Marine Corps website, the toughest age group is boys and girls 10-12 years old. “We are historically low in those age groups,” according to the website.

The deadline to apply for Toys-for-Tots is closing on Nov. 24. On Dec. 2, in-person verification ends.

Toy distribution will be on Dec 8 and 17 from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. and on Dec 9 and 16 from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m., according to the website.

In 2022, 2,362 toys, 720 games, books and puzzles, eight bikes, and $23,666.55 in cash and checks were collected.

According to organizers, Toys-for-Tots in 2022 supported over 6,600 children with more than 29,000 toys across six counties in Iowa and Illinois.

For more information on Toys-for-Tots, visit their website or Facebook page.

