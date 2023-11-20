DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Amber Ernst and Katie Bys, Senior Loan Consultants at New American Funding, 3275 Utica Ridge Road, Bettendorf, highlight important mortgage loan information and financial education among other money issues.

Whether you are looking to purchase a home or upgrade the one you have, it all starts with choosing the right lender and the right home loan.

For more information, visit the New American Funding website at https://www.newamericanfunding.com/ or call 563-579-1097.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.