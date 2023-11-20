Rain moves in Monday

Quieter by the hoilday
By Kyle Kiel
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 9:28 AM CST
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- The holiday week is going to start out on a gloomy note with areas of rain moving in by the afternoon hours, although there could be a few sprinkles or spotty light rain showers early.

Temperatures will be in the upper 40s to near 50° before the rain move in with an east wind 10-15 mph.

Rain continue tonight, and exits early Tuesday morning. Most rain totals will be a quarter inch or less, with a half inch possible in our eastern hometowns.

Look for highs in the 30s and 40s for both Wednesday and Thanksgiving Day with plenty of sunshine.

Clouds will increase Friday ahead of the next system which will likely bring some rain or snow to the region overnight into Friday.

At this time it doesn’t appear it will have a major impact on travel due to the timing of the system, but it is worth watching post-Thanksgiving Day.

MONDAY: Afternoon showers. High: 50º. Winds: E 10-15 + mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Rain continues. Low: 39º Winds: NE 5-15mph.

TUESDAY: Lingering showers early, otherwise clearing and breezy. High: 45º.

