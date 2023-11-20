Rain moves in Monday

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Active weather will set up later this afternoon into the overnight. Behind this system much colder air will return in time for the holiday. Highs today will reach the mid and upper 40s before rain starts to move in this afternoon. We will be in the low 40s on Tuesday with lingering showers and maybe a few flakes mixing in early in the day. Look for highs in the 30s and 40s for both Wednesday and Thanksgiving Day with plenty of sunshine. Clouds will increase Friday ahead of the next system that will likely bring some rain or snow to the region overnight into Friday. At this time it doesn’t appear it will have a major impact on travel due to the timing of the system, but it is worth watching post Thanksgiving Day.

TODAY: Afternoon showers. High: 50º. Winds: NW 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Rain with a few flakes mixing in. Low: 38º Winds: NW 10-20 mph.

TOMORROW: Lingering showers and breezy. High: 46º.

