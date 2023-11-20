Rock Island LGBT+ organization to provide Thanksgiving dinner to community

By Joushua Blount
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 8:55 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Clock Inc, an organization for the LGBT+ community is hosting its first community Thanksgiving dinner called “Clocksgiving”.

It will take place at their community center located at 4102 46th Ave in Rock Island on Thanksgiving Day from 12 p.m. until 3 p.m.

“We have been planning for the last few weeks to do Thanksgiving dinner here. We’re providing turkey and ham. We asking anyone who wants to attend, if they would like to bring a side or a dessert dish. We have a little registration on our website and we already got a head count of about 25,” said Adam Peters, Director of Operations for Clock Inc.

The dinner is an effort to make sure everyone feels included. Clock Inc says often around the holidays, people who are a part of the LGBT+ have a tough time because they aren’t always accepted by their families.

Peters says he has personally experienced what it’s like to not be accepted. “Even when I was in the closet as a youth, those holidays were troubling to me. They were a time where I didn’t feel like I could be myself. I didn’t feel like I was a part of a true celebration which leads me to want to have these events here because I know how it feels,” said Peters.

Clock Inc got the idea for their Thanksgiving dinner after people attended their Christmas dinner “Clocksmas” over the past four years.

“On Thanksgiving Day, they’re going to walk through the doors and they’re going to smell amazing food. We’re gonna have turkey, we’re gonna have ham,” said Peters.

They have also partnered with the Iowa Chapter of “Free Mom Hugs” a national organization that supports the LGBT+ community to make the dinner happen.

Natasha Hoenig, Iowa State Leader for Free Mom Hugs says she is overjoyed for the event and is glad they can help provide the dinner for the community.

Anyone interested in going to Clock Inc’s “Clocksmas” dinner on Christmas can find a signup sheet on their website clockinc.org

