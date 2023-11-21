City of Bettendorf discusses comprehensive plans for future growth

The City of Bettendorf held a community open house Monday night at the Waterfront Convention Center to share updates to its comprehensive plan.
By Larry Goodwin Jr. and Kate Kopatich
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 10:47 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The City of Bettendorf held a community open house Monday night at the Waterfront Convention Center to share updates to its comprehensive plan premiering Bettendorf.

Bettendorf Community Development Director Mark Hunt explains the city’s comprehensive plan and some of the changes they have in store.

“It’s a land use plan and primarily it looks at where we want the city to grow new subdivisions, new commercial areas, and new industrial areas,” Hunt said. “A lot of that is going to happen to the north and to the east, just based on typography and where land is available. But some of that is also going to infill within our city as well. So, it’s a really great chance for the public to see that development and maybe see how it might impact their future plans of future investments.”

Hunt added that the City of Bettendorf has grown about 70 percent in the last 10 years and that plays a big factor in this plan.

