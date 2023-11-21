Davenport Police Department stresses holiday safety tips

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The holidays are here and the Davenport Police Department held a news conference to share ways Quad Cities families can stay happy and safe.

Representatives from the department provided tips on how to keep our community safe. They also touched on subjects like staying safe on the roads and protecting your home from intruders and thieves. But also, simply being aware of your surroundings when you’re out and about.

“Keep your head out of your phone,” stressed Lt. Dennis Colclasure. “Whether it’s even on the phone, whether you’re texting or even on the speaker phone, you’re actually paying attention to something else and not looking at your surroundings.”

Lt. Colclasure says being aware of your surroundings is your first line of defense.

Lt. Colclasure also advised to keep your doors locked, limit travel when it’s dark out, and if you can, try to stay in well-lit areas.

