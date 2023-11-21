Davenport Police Department stresses holiday safety tips

The holidays are here and the Davenport Police Department held a news conference to share ways Quad Cities families can stay happy and safe.
By Brad Burton and Kate Kopatich
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 5:47 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The holidays are here and the Davenport Police Department held a news conference to share ways Quad Cities families can stay happy and safe.

Representatives from the department provided tips on how to keep our community safe. They also touched on subjects like staying safe on the roads and protecting your home from intruders and thieves. But also, simply being aware of your surroundings when you’re out and about.

“Keep your head out of your phone,” stressed Lt. Dennis Colclasure. “Whether it’s even on the phone, whether you’re texting or even on the speaker phone, you’re actually paying attention to something else and not looking at your surroundings.”

Lt. Colclasure says being aware of your surroundings is your first line of defense.

Lt. Colclasure also advised to keep your doors locked, limit travel when it’s dark out, and if you can, try to stay in well-lit areas.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A semi-truck drove through the historic covered bridge in Princeton Thursday.
Semi-truck drives through historic Princeton covered bridge
Minor earthquake shakes parts of outer Quad Cities Area early Wednesday
1
Robot waiters now at local restaurant in the Quad Cities area
The SAFE-T Act was upheld by the Illinois Supreme Court back in July and went into effect on...
2 months of no-cash bail: How Illinois courtroom handles new law
A large truck rolled over on its side causing a traffic delay on I-80 near Walcott.
Truck towed away, causes backup on I-80 eastbound near Walcott

Latest News

The holidays are here and the Davenport Police Department held a news conference to share ways...
DPD Holiday Safety Press Conference
The Illinois Supreme Court is pictured in Springfield.
Illinois high court skeptical that police, fire pension consolidation hurt retirees’ voting rights
Relatives of two men killed in the downtown Davenport building collapse have filed wrongful...
New lawsuits filed in Davenport building collapse
Wolf Carbon planned route for carbon pipeline
Wolf Carbon Solutions ‘remains committed’ to project, plans to refile application