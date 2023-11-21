Holiday travel and TSA pre-check

TSA pre-check is not currently offered at the Quad Cities International Airport in Moline, according to QCIA officials.
By Kate Kopatich
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 10:01 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - With the upcoming holidays, a lot more people will be traveling and if you were hoping to sign up for TSA pre-check to help you get through airport security faster, officials with Quad Cities International Airport say you might need to travel outside the area to do it.

Travelers used to be able to sign up at Milan License and Title, however, QCIA officials say they stopped offering the service in October.

QCIA officials say they’re working to get a permanent site for TSA pre-check, but they don’t know for sure when or if that will happen.

QCIA officials suggest if you’re planning to sign up for pre-check the closest locations are in Macomb, Peoria and Rockford for Illinois. As for Iowa, the closest location is Cedar Rapids.

