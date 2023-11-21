Holiday wine pairings

MILAN, Ill. (KWQC) -Old Oaks Winery assists holiday hosts with easy wine pairing ideas with upcoming celebratory occasions and feasts.

Recommendations for turkey include Chardonnay and Pinot Noir. Chardonnay can help to balance fats with its acidity and enhance all of the flavors on the tables, especially with those mashed potatoes. Pinot Noir will have bright, red fruit flavors and subtle spice that pairs with your fall vegetables and turkey.

The winery is located at 10814 1st Street West, Milan, IL.

For more information about the array of wines, food menu, the setting and location--including rentals for events, live music schedule, and more, visit the website at https://oldoakswinery.wordpress.com/ or call 309-517-1613.

