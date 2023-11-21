Hot-selling gift items at John Deere Store

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -John Deere Store, 1300 River Drive, Moline, is the place to get your green on! It is a one-of-a-kind retail center that stocks officially licensed, genuine John Deere clothing, toys, collectibles, novelties, and videos. It is also home to the largest collection of John Deere Ertl toys.

The store is located next to the newly remodeled and designed John Deere Pavilion, 1400 River Drive, where visitors can experience present and future innovations while appreciating John Deere past heritage. It’s possible to climb aboard new ones and explore exhibits on technologies to allow farmers and landscapers to shape and care for land.

For more information about the store, call 309-765-1007, or shop for John Deere merchandise at https://shop.deere.com/us.

