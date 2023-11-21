Knox Co. Sheriff warns of warrant phone scam

The top stories in the Quad Cities area on Nov. 21.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 10:53 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOX COUNTY, Ill. (KWQC) - A scammer claiming to be with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office could be calling about a supposed warrant and asking for payment.

Knox County Sheriff Jack Harlan says they were alerted to the phone scam Monday.

The caller said a warrant with a bond of $4,000 was out in the person’s name. It could be settled, they said, with vouchers. The caller ID said Knox County Admin Office.

The sheriff’s office never calls about a warrant, Harlan said. They also would never request money over the phone or with vouchers.

Harlan said if unsure about the caller’s identity, hang up and call the sheriff’s office to confirm the legitimacy of the call.

Warrant and arrest scams are not new. A caller claims the person failed to show for jury duty or have an outstanding fine. They’ll say unless payment is made they will be arrested. Payment is usually asked to be with gift cards or something similar that is hard to trace.

