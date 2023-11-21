Mother charged after 2-year-old girl found dead with fentanyl in her system, police say

Officials performed an autopsy and discovered the girl had fentanyl within her system at the time of death.(Tarrant Police Department)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 5:24 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TARRANT, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - The mother of a 2-year-old girl has been charged after police in Tarrant, Alabama, say her daughter had fentanyl in her system at the time of her death.

On July 18 at approximately 4 p.m., the Tarrant Police Department was dispatched to the 2200 block of Old Pinson Highway regarding an unresponsive 2-year-old girl.

When officers arrived, they say the girl lacked a pulse. The parents told police the girl was sleeping in bed with her mother, Farrah Bates.

The 2-year-old was transported to Children’s of Alabama where she died.

The Jefferson County Coroner-Medical Examiner’s Office performed an autopsy and discovered the girl had fentanyl in her system at the time of her death.

The case was reassigned by Interim Chief James Hill II to a detective on Nov. 14 who reopened the investigation.

Following the detective’s investigation, the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office charged Bates with reckless manslaughter and chemical endangerment of exposing a child to controlled substances.

Bates was expected to turn herself into the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday afternoon.

