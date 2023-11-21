New holiday display ‘Illuminate’ to launch in Muscatine on Thanksgiving

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) -Illuminate by Crossroads is a new, drive-thru, holiday light show set to be located at Weed Park, 1211 Park Avenue, Muscatine, from Thanksgiving up until New Year’s Eve and will be open from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. for a $10 suggested donation.

40 professional Christmas-season light displays will make up Illuminate!, a magical fundraising and awareness event for Crossroads and Senior Resources. This means participating in the drive-thru celebration is a way to make a lasting impact on the lives of seniors and people living with disabilities in the region.

Crossroads Inc. is a non-profit organization that serves over 600 individuals across eight service lines to cultivate choice and inclusion for seniors and people with disabilities.

For more information, visit the Facebook event page at https://www.facebook.com/events/860251471993271/860251568659928/ or at the Crossroads Inc. website.

