New holiday display ‘Illuminate’ to launch in Muscatine on Thanksgiving

Illuminate by Crossroads
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 3:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) -Illuminate by Crossroads is a new, drive-thru, holiday light show set to be located at Weed Park, 1211 Park Avenue, Muscatine, from Thanksgiving up until New Year’s Eve and will be open from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. for a $10 suggested donation.

40 professional Christmas-season light displays will make up Illuminate!, a magical fundraising and awareness event for Crossroads and Senior Resources. This means participating in the drive-thru celebration is a way to make a lasting impact on the lives of seniors and people living with disabilities in the region.

Crossroads Inc. is a non-profit organization that serves over 600 individuals across eight service lines to cultivate choice and inclusion for seniors and people with disabilities.

For more information, visit the Facebook event page at https://www.facebook.com/events/860251471993271/860251568659928/ or at the Crossroads Inc. website.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A semi-truck drove through the historic covered bridge in Princeton Thursday.
Semi-truck drives through historic Princeton covered bridge
Minor earthquake shakes parts of outer Quad Cities Area early Wednesday
1
Robot waiters now at local restaurant in the Quad Cities area
The SAFE-T Act was upheld by the Illinois Supreme Court back in July and went into effect on...
2 months of no-cash bail: How Illinois courtroom handles new law
A large truck rolled over on its side causing a traffic delay on I-80 near Walcott.
Truck towed away, causes backup on I-80 eastbound near Walcott

Latest News

How to get organized before Thanksgiving.
Simplified Spaces: Getting Organized for Thanksgiving
Fudge Pecan Pie available at Blue Spruce General Store
Blue Spruce General Store and Paula’s Fudge Pecan Pie
Old Oaks wines
Holiday wine pairings
Old Oaks wines
Holiday wine pairings with Old Oaks Winery
Sunny Spain and Portugal tour destination
Sunny Spain and Portugal tour to be hosted by Marcia Lense