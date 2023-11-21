November’s beaver moon to grace the sky this weekend

FILE: While it will appear full for the entire weekend, NASA reported it will be at its fullest...
FILE: While it will appear full for the entire weekend, NASA reported it will be at its fullest for skywatchers in the U.S. Sunday night into early Monday morning.(Sonny Cavazos | Sonny Cavazos)
By Dorothy Sedovic
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 12:09 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The late November full moon, often referred to as the beaver moon, will be making an appearance this weekend.

While it will appear full for the entire weekend, NASA reported it will be at its fullest for skywatchers in the U.S. Sunday night into early Monday morning.

According to Earth Sky, it will be in the Taurus constellation.

There are two possible interpretations as to why the full moon in late November is referred to as the beaver moon. NASA reported it could be referring to when beaver traps are laid out to ensure pelts are ready for the winter. Or it could refer to how active beavers are during this time as they prepare for the winter months.

The beaver moon is also referred to as the frost moon or snow moon.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A semi-truck drove through the historic covered bridge in Princeton Thursday.
Semi-truck drives through historic Princeton covered bridge
Minor earthquake shakes parts of outer Quad Cities Area early Wednesday
1
Robot waiters now at local restaurant in the Quad Cities area
The SAFE-T Act was upheld by the Illinois Supreme Court back in July and went into effect on...
2 months of no-cash bail: How Illinois courtroom handles new law
A large truck rolled over on its side causing a traffic delay on I-80 near Walcott.
Truck towed away, causes backup on I-80 eastbound near Walcott

Latest News

Sean Grimsley, attorney for the petitioners, delivers closing arguments in a hearing for a...
Both sides appeal ruling that Trump can stay on Colorado ballot despite insurrection finding
Relatives of Ryan Hitchcock and Daniel Prien, who were killed in the downtown Davenport...
New lawsuits filed in Davenport building collapse
Iowa Lottery $50,000 Super Crossword
‘Ro, you won!’ Rock Island man wins $50K in scratch-off game
Israeli soldiers work on armored military vehicles along Israel's border with the Gaza Strip,...
Israeli Cabinet to consider possible deal for release of some hostages held by Hamas