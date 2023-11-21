DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - For more than 70 years the Davenport Noon Optimist Club has brought the spirit of Christmas into Quad Cities homes by offering Christmas trees for sale to benefit local charities. Friday, the annual fundraiser and tradition will continue at Davenport’s Brady Street Stadium parking lot.

Brady Street Stadium is located at 3603 North Brady Street and event organizers say the lot opens for sales on Friday, Nov. 24 from 10 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. Then, the lot will be open for regular hours, Saturdays and Sundays 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Monday through Friday 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., while supplies last.

The club’s tree’s are shipped in fresh from northern Michigan and this year will feature choices of Fraser Fir, Scotch Pine, Black Hills Spruce and Concolor Fir, ranging in side from 5 feet to 12 feet, according to a media release from the Davenport Noon Optimist Club. Last year, the club sold out of more than 400 trees in less than two weeks, resulting in almost $20,000 in proceeds going directly to benefit more than 40 youth-focused partner charities and activities throughout the community.

Event organizers say community partners include: Shaw Electric and Green Space Associates. Davenport Central High School Vocal Music Boosters and students also volunteer and share in a portion of this fundraiser’s proceeds, according to event organizers.

Davenport Noon Optimist Club Christmas tree lot at Brady Street Stadium opens Friday, Nov. 24. (Davenport Noon Optimist Club)

