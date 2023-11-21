‘Ro, you won!’ Rock Island man wins $50K in scratch-off game

The top stories in the Quad Cities area on Nov. 21.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 11:14 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Rock Island man won $50,000 in a $5 Iowa lottery scratch game.

When he collected the prize on Thursday, Rogelio Almanza said he initially had thought his prize was much smaller.

Almanza said he asked his wife to check the game because he thought he won $75 or $50.

“So she checks it,” he said, “and she goes, ‘Ro, you won! $50,000!’”

Almanza, 70, then went back to the Casey’s in Buffalo where he had bought the $50,000 Super Crossword and asked the clerk to also check.

Almanza said he plans to share his winnings with his family.

