Sunny Spain and Portugal tour to be hosted by Marcia Lense
The getaway immerses travelers into the history, culture, and beauty of Europe’s Iberian Peninsula from June 4-14
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Kristin Wells, Holiday Vacations, and KWQC-TV6 anchor, Marcia Lense, highlight the exciting details of a planned trip for the Sunny Spain & Portugal tour scheduled from June 4 through 14, 2024, including 11 days, 13 meals, and airfare.
The discussion addresses all the necessary information about Holiday Vacations tours and the ease of knowing that a low, risk-free, fully-refundable deposit of $200 will hold your space to join the tour.
This trip allows travelers to discover the fascinating history, vibrant cities, and breathtaking beauty of Europe’s Iberian Peninsula, featuring Portugal and Spain’s top highlights with ample time at leisure including
- Lisbon guided city tour feat. Belem Tower and Jeronimos Monastery
- Pena Palace tour
- Evora guided city tour feat. Roman Temple
- Seville guided city tour feat. Seville Cathedral
- Flamenco dinner and show
- Toledo guided city tour feat. Toledo Cathedral
- Madrid guided city tour feat. Royal Palace of Madrid
- High-speed AVE train ride from Madrid to Barcelona
- Barcelona guided city tour feat. Park Guell
To get additional information and to watch a short online video (to receive a $100 travel credit that can be applied toward the cost of this tour or any other Holiday tour), visit www.holidayvacations.com and use the Station Keyword: QUAD. Or call Holiday Vacations at 888-557-1020.
