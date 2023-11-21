Sunny Spain and Portugal tour to be hosted by Marcia Lense

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Kristin Wells, Holiday Vacations, and KWQC-TV6 anchor, Marcia Lense, highlight the exciting details of a planned trip for the Sunny Spain & Portugal tour scheduled from June 4 through 14, 2024, including 11 days, 13 meals, and airfare.

The discussion addresses all the necessary information about Holiday Vacations tours and the ease of knowing that a low, risk-free, fully-refundable deposit of $200 will hold your space to join the tour.

This trip allows travelers to discover the fascinating history, vibrant cities, and breathtaking beauty of Europe’s Iberian Peninsula, featuring Portugal and Spain’s top highlights with ample time at leisure including

Lisbon guided city tour feat. Belem Tower and Jeronimos Monastery

Pena Palace tour

Evora guided city tour feat. Roman Temple

Seville guided city tour feat. Seville Cathedral

Flamenco dinner and show

Toledo guided city tour feat. Toledo Cathedral

Madrid guided city tour feat. Royal Palace of Madrid

High-speed AVE train ride from Madrid to Barcelona

Barcelona guided city tour feat. Park Guell

To get additional information and to watch a short online video (to receive a $100 travel credit that can be applied toward the cost of this tour or any other Holiday tour), visit www.holidayvacations.com and use the Station Keyword: QUAD. Or call Holiday Vacations at 888-557-1020.

