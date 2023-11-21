Thanksgiving holiday travel forecast for the QC and beyond

By Kyle Kiel
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 10:15 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The days surrounding the Thanksgiving holiday are amongst the busiest travel days of the year across the United States.

Locally, the First Alert Forecast is relatively quiet over the next few days with sunshine and seasonable temperatures.

However, if you are traveling to either coast you may run into some issues.

The system that moved through earlier this week is tracking east, prompting the risk of severe weather in the southeastern United States.

As the low pressure continues to track along the east coast, rain and storms. On the cold side of the storm, accumulating snow is expected in portions of Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine are expecting upwards of 3-6″ of snow Wednesday into Thursday.

Another storm system is moving into the Pacific northwest and will keep that portion of the country active.

Beyond Thanksgiving, the Pacific northwest system will need to be watched locally for producing the potential of light snow showers late Saturday night into early Sunday.

What to expect for Quad Cities area Thanksgiving travel
