Turning breezy and colder Tuesday

Quieter by the hoilday
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 3:32 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Light rain will continue to push east of the area this morning before gusty north winds arrive. Winds will gust close to 30mph this afternoon leading to a much chillier feeling day. Highs will be in the mid 40s but it will feel like the 30s with the winds factored in. Skies will clear tonight leading to a cold start on Wednesday morning. We will have plenty of sunshine for Turkey day with seasonal temps in the mid 40s. Cooler weather will arrive for the weekend with highs in the 30s. A few snow showers can’t be ruled out late Saturday night, but it’s too early to tell if we will have impacts on roads or not.

TODAY: Am showers and breezy. High: 45º. Winds: N 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Gradual clearing. Low: 38º Winds: N 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 45º.

