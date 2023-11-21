What to expect for Quad Cities area Thanksgiving travel

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) -Thanksgiving travel this week is expected to be the busiest it’s been in years. AAA expects over 55 million people to travel for Thanksgiving this week.

At least 49 million are expected to drive and nearly 5 million are expected to fly.

If you’re planning to drive, law enforcement says drivers can expect to see more troopers on the road. They’ll be looking for 4 main things.

“Seat belts, impaired driving, distracted driving, excessive speeds those are the four main things that we’re gonna look for during this holiday time. just to make sure people get to where they are going safely,” said Trooper Luke Hank, of Iowa State Patrol.

Driving to family and friends will also cost less this year.

At last check, the Iowa average for regular gas is down nearly 50 cents from 2022 to $2.96 a gallon. In Illinois, it’s down 53 cents, to $3.48 a gallon according to AAA.

if you’re flying out of the Quad Cities International Airport, Ashleigh Davis spokeswoman for the airport said on Friday, you’ll want to give yourself extra time to get through the flying process.

“Check-in may take a little bit longer, security screening may take a little bit longer, and finding your parking space may take a little bit longer. so it always helps to leave a little bit more cushion than perhaps you normally would especially again if you traveled recently or if you haven’t traveled since the summer. extra time is always going to be your friend,” said Davis.

Another way to help your trip go smoothly is knowing when it is the best time to go. AAA says that would be between 12 and 6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.

However, you’ll still want to prepare for unexpected delays.

“Remember there’s always that bad thing that could happen. You know flat tire, something simple like that, that is simple but it’s gonna take some time out you’re travel. so, make sure you plan ahead,” said Hank

If you find yourself stranded on the highway the Iowa Department of Transportation offers “The Highway Helper Program.”

A stranded traveler calls 911 and someone will come and help them. The service is available Monday - Friday from 5 a.m. until 9 p.m.

