Where you can ‘Shop Small’ in Quad Cities

The top stories in the Quad Cities area on Nov. 21.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 3:20 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - While people might think about big stores on Black Friday, shoppers are encouraged to support local small businesses the Saturday after Thanksgiving.

Here are some promotions from area cities, shopping districts and businesses:

Monday-Friday, Nov. 20-Nov. 25: Shop Small Bingo

“Offering an entire week to hit up your favorite shops and try some new ones”

What? Shop Small Bingo in East Moline this week. Download your Bingo card.

When? Monday-Friday, Nov. 20-25.

Where? East Moline, Illinois

Friday-Saturday, Nov. 24-25: That Dam Shopping Trip

“Ten businesses, skirting both sides of the dam, will offer sales and prizes as they welcome customers to our downtown on Black Friday and Small Business Saturday.”

What? That Dam Shopping Trip. Fill out a stamp card for a chance at $1,000 prize.

Where? Davenport and Rock Island downtowns

When? Friday-Saturday, Nov. 24-25.

Saturday, Nov. 25, Small Business Saturday at THE Market

“A curated collection of 40 makers, crafters and curators from the greater Quad City Area.”

What? Small Business Saturday at THE Market

When? Saturday, Nov. 25, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where? 1800 7th Ave., Moline, Illinois

Additional information: Click here

Saturday, Nov. 25: Hilltop Pop Up

“Get your Hilltop Holiday Cash and start your day at the top!”

What? Pop-up shop to hand out swag bags to promote Hilltop businesses

When? Saturday, Nov. 25

Where? 16th Street and Harrison Street, Davenport, Iowa.

