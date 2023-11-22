Andalusia bar offering free Thanksgiving meals Wednesday night

ANDALUSIA, Ill. (KWQC) - An Andalusia bar is offering free Thanksgiving meals to-go on Wednesday night.

Luebbe’s Bar & Grill, 101 6th Avenue West, says they’ll be serving up 130 pounds of turkey, 50 pounds of stove top green beans, corn, and King’s Hawaiian Rolls on Wednesday evening from 4 p.m. until it’s gone, according to a Facebook post from the bar. Meals will be to-go only.

For additional information, click here.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.