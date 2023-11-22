Bags by Becky Mac

Bags by Becky
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 4:56 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Bags by Becky Mac are handmade in Iowa.

Becky Mac has been sewing for years and has transitioned to making high-quality, unique handbags, which are her favorite things to craft. New bags are regularly added to her available merchandise collection.

For more information and to view the myriad styles and design, visit https://bagsbybeckymac.com/. The contact page for the business is here.

