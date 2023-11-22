Camanche Public works ask for blanket donations to care for local lost dogs

CAMANCHE, Iowa (KWQC) - As the winter months approach, officials with Camanche Public Works are asking the community to come together and donate blankets to care for dogs when they’re lost in the area.

The city of Camanche made a Facebook post on Nov 9. regarding the blankets. Camanche city officials say they see at least eight dogs lost each year.

Any lost dogs are held in a kennel at Camanche Public Works for at least four days until they are found by their owner. if they are not picked up, they are then taken to the Clinton Humane Society.

However, Camanche city administrator says often the dogs are reunited with their owner within 24 hours

“We utilize our social media to get the word out there. We get more likes and shares and sad faces on Facebook when we have a captured dog because everyone wants to get the dog back. we can talk about anything else in the city. anything else important going on big infrastructure projects. nobody likes and shares anything. as soon as a dog gets caught. it’s all over social media,” said Andrew Kida, Camanche City Administrator.

Kida says the city has used this method to get dogs back to owners for four years. This method has helped citizens save money on fines and travel to and from Clinton.

“They’d have to go all the way up there to find their dog. and then have to come all the way back down here to pay the fine before they would have to go way back up there to get their dog. dogs were easy enough for us to capture and we decided to handle that locally so people wouldn’t do that transition of going back and forth,” said Kida.

While the dogs are in the city’s care they check to make sure each dog is vaccinated and registered with the city. If they are not registered, the owner may have to pay additional fees.

“They come in anytime at city hall and register their dog in the lobby and if the dog is spayed or neutered is ten dollars,” said Kida.

If you would like to donate blankets or dog food, community members may drop it off at the Camanche Public Works department during regular business hours.

